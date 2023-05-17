"Jeanne du Barry" Screening & Opening Ceremony Red Carpet - The 76th Annual Cannes Film Festival©GettyImages
Michael Douglas, Catherine Zeta-Jones, and their daughter stun at Cannes red carpet

Douglas and Zeta-Jones were joined by their daughter Carys

By Maria Loreto -New York

Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta-Jones stopped by Cannes for some stunning red carpet photos. They were accompanied by their daughter, Carys, who looked stunning in a white dress.

Opening Ceremony Gala Dinner Arrivals - The 76th Annual Cannes Film Festival©GettyImages
Catherine, Michael, and Carys

Catherine wore a stunning red gown, while Michael wore a traditional black suit. In the case of Carys, the 20 year old walked the Cannes red carpet like a veteran, looking stunning in a white dress with some delicate embroidery.

The family attended the screening of “Jeanne Du Barry,” which kicked off the film festival. Aside from watching the film and attending the opening moments of the festival, Douglas also received an Honorary Palme d'Or, which was given in recognition of his career and contribution to cinema. Previous recipients include Jodie Foster,Tom Cruise, Marco Bellochio, and more.

"Jeanne du Barry" Screening & Opening Ceremony Red Carpet - The 76th Annual Cannes Film Festival©GettyImages
Carys, Michael and Catherine

Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta-Jones have been together for decades, marrying in the year 2000. The pair has two children together: Carys and Dylan. Douglas has another son, Cameron, from his first marriage with Diandra Luker. 

