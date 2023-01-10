Netflix’s Wednesday definitely took the world of entertainment by storm. Thanks to fans’ support, the actors are securing other deals and earning thousands of dollars after their social media increased in popularity and millions of people began following them. In fact, new data reveals that Jenna Ortega is the highest-earning star from Wednesday, potentially earning up to $117,383 per sponsored Instagram post.

Research conducted by NewCasinos examined the social media profiles of the cast of Netflix’s Wednesday and influencer marketing calculators to establish which star is the most influential on social media and how much they can earn per sponsored post.

©GettyImages



(L-R) Christina Ricci, Jenna Ortega and Catherine Zeta-Jones attend the world premiere of Netflix’s “Wednesday” at Hollywood Legion Theater on November 16, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.

“With the success of Netflix’s smash hit Wednesday, this study explores the earnings of the cast to reveal how much they can earn outside of our screens since the release of the series has seen their social media followings skyrocket,” a spokesperson for NewCasinos commented on the findings. “Wednesday is now one of the most-watched Netflix shows, with over three-quarters of a billion hours viewed in the first three weeks. Its popularity has led to a social media boom for each cast member, suggesting that the stars will keep seeing their online following grow, leading to more opportunities outside the TV show.”