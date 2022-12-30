Kamila Valieva recreates the figure skating version of Jenna Ortega’s viral ‘Wednesday’ dance

Professional figure skater Kamila Valieva is making headlines after recreating the ice skating version of Jenna Ortega’s viral dance routine from Wednesday.

The 16-year-old athlete, who has three world records in figure skating, got inspired by the Netflix show and transformed herself into the Latina character for the 2023 Russian Figure Skating Championship.

Kamila not only dressed as Jenna Ortega’s Wednesday Addams iconic dark look, but she also copied the straight face facial expressions the character is known for.

During the routine, Valieva began skating to Danny Elfman’s theme and then shifted to The Cramps’ “Goo Goo Muck.” She added one more layer and ended the performance with Lady Gaga’s “Bloody Mary.” The latter is also viral on TikTok and matches the Wednesday dance.

Valieva’s routine won her silver in the women’s senior championship division, according to Billboard.

Enjoy the entire routine below.

Earlier this month, Lady Gaga also recreated the dance. The iconic singer joined the Wednesday Addams challenge, which as many fans already know, went viral with her song “Bloody Mary.”

Gaga decided to put on her best outfit for the challenge, being inspired by Wednesday’s all-black ensemble, with a special twist. The singer wore knee-high socks, black shorts, a white blouse and a black blazer. She also wore her hair in two high buns with braided pigtails, in the same way Jenna wears her hair during the scene.