“Wednesday” was released a little while ago, yet it broke all sorts of Netflix records and became a cultural sensation. While “Wednesday” is just another one of Netflix’s yearly hits, Jenna Ortega’s take on the character is one for the ages. Ortega is a young star, yet a recognizable face for any consistent film and TV viewer. In the case of “Wednesday,” she took on the daunting task of taking an iconic character and giving it her own spin.