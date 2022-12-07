Actor paychecks depend on a variety of factors. These are becoming more and more difficult to rank in a changing industry, one where streaming and box office performance are in continuous conversation, and are shifting the way forward. While actors are still making a lot of money, it’s not like in the past, when people would flock to movie theaters to see their favorite actor. Nowadays, it’s all about the movie and whether or not it has the power to attract a large audience.

This year, various actresses made Variety’s list of top-earning actors. While none of them are near Tom Cruise or Will Smith’s paychecks, they still managed to earn competitive salaries in some instances. Scroll down to have a look at this year’s highest-paid actresses and their paychecks: