Hollywood’s most famous movie stars are taking home big paychecks this year, from the incredible success of Tom Cruise in ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ to Will Smith’s upcoming film ‘Emancipation’ following his controversial Oscars incident, many fan-favorite stars are positioning themselves on the top.

Here is a list of the jaw-dropping actors salaries, as reported by Variety, that include future projects, such as ‘Joker 2’ starring Joaquin Phoenix with $20 million, ‘Barbie’ starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling with $12.5 million each.