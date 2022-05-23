Will Smith had a premonition his career would be ‘destroyed’ before Oscars incident

Will Smith reveals he once had a premonition about the moment his career would be “destroyed” during a ritual with ayahuasca, where he consumed the psychedelic substance and experienced a vision of what he described as a difficult moment in his career and personal life.

The Hollywood actor shared what he saw in his premonition, during an interview filmed months before the controversial Oscars slap involving his wife Jada Pinkett Smith and the comedian Chris Rock.

Hosted by David Letterman, Will makes a guest appearance on a recent episode of ‘My Next Guest Needs No Introduction’ and talks about his experience with ayahuasca.

He explained to Letterman, “Once you drink it you’re going to see yourself in a way you’ve never seen yourself,” adding that “One of the experiences was the individual most hellish psychological experience of my life.”

Will detailed what he saw while being on ayahuasca, “I drank, and it usually takes about 45 minutes to kick in. And I’m sitting there and you always feel like, ‘Maybe it won’t kick in this time.’ So I’m drinking and sitting there and then all of a sudden it’s like I start seeing all of my money flying away, and my house is flying away and my career is going away.”

“My whole life is getting destroyed,” he said about the premonition, “This is my fear in real life, and I’m in there and I’m wanting to vomit and all of that, and I hear a voice saying: ‘This is what the f–k it is. This is what the f–k life is.’”

“When I came out of it, I realized that anything that happens in my life, I can handle it,” Will concluded, “I can handle any person I lose, I can handle anything that goes wrong in my life, I can handle anything in my marriage. I can handle anything that this life has to offer me.”