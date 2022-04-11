A timeline of Will Smith, Jada Pinkett Smith & August Alsina’s relationship

Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith’s marriage has been at the recieving end of a lot of public scrutiny over the years, with longstanding rumors insisting the pair had an open marriage.

While the couple has since denied those musings about their marriage, they did let fans in on a very intimate time in their union when the Girls Trip actress was in a relationship with someone else.

In July 2020, Jada centered an episode of her series The Red Table Talk around herself to reveal that she had a relationship with R&B singer August Alsina while separated from her husband. Of course, that admission opened the couple up to a lot of scrutiny, which seemingly contributed to Will Smith’s eventual outburst at the 2022 Oscars.

For anyone who missed a chapter or just wants to catch up on the intricaies within Will’s relationship with Jada, or Jada’s relationship with August, check out the complete timeline down below:

1994

Will and Jada met on the set of The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air in 1994, when Jada auditioned to play Smith’s girlfriend on the show. Though she ultimately lost the part to Nia Long, the connection they made was significant--even though Smith was married to actress Sheree Zampino at the time.

Later that same year, Will and Jada begin dating. Both Will and Jada maintain they began seeing each other after Smith and his wife separated.

1995

Will and his first wife Sheree officially got divorced on December 10, 1995. They share one son together, Trey.

1997

Two years later, on December 31, 1997, Will and Jada got married in her hometown of Baltimore on New Year’s Eve. In a PEOPLE coverstory in 2019, Pinkett Smith revealed she never wanted to tie the knot, but got pressured to do so by her mother after getting pregnant.

©Will Smith





1998

Will and Jada’s first child together, Jaden Smith, was born on July 8, 1998.

2000

Their second child, Willow Smith, was born on October 31, 2000.

2011

More than ten years later, on August 23, 2011, Will and Jada released a joint statement to combat rumors that the sctress was dating her Hawthorne co-star (and Jennifer Lopez’s husband at the time) Marc Anthony.