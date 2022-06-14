Lady Gaga in talks to play Harley Quinn in the ‘Joker’ musical sequel

Lady Gaga is ready to play a new iconic role! The singer and actress is in early talks to join the cast of the upcoming film ‘Joker: Folie à deux’ directed by Todd Phillips, which is now turning into a musical.

Phillips recently unveiled the title for the sequel, posting an image of the script next to a photo of Joaquin Phoenix reading what will be the new storyline for the highly anticipated film.

It has been revealed that Gaga would play Harley Quinn, previously played by Margot Robbie in Suicide Squad (2016), Birds of Prey (2020) and The Suicide Squad (2021) and by Kaley Cuoco in HBO’s animated version.

©HBO Max





Not much has been revealed about the sequel, however fans are already speculating about the rest of the characters from the DC universe that will be unveiled, as it is expected to see a new portayal of Batman on the big screen.

The title for the sequel means “shared madness” in French, a phrase used to describe a shared delusion among a group of people, which raised the question of who will he be sharing the madness with. But now that we know Harley Quinn will be an important part of the next film, it seems the pair will bring more chaos to Gotham City.

‘Joker: Folie à deux’ is expected to be a total success at the box office, following the worldwide impact of the first film, achieving over $1 billion, 12 Oscar nominations, two wins, and many pop culture moments for the audience.