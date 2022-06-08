Joker 2: Everything we know about the upcoming sequel

The Joker is back on the big screen! The upcoming sequel has been officially confirmed following the success of Joaquin Phoenix’s portrayal of the iconic character, achieving over $1 billion, 12 Oscar nominations, two wins, and becoming a box office hit.

Director Todd Phillips and writer Scott Silver announced that they have been working on a script, with the title ‘Joker: Folie à Deux’ which means “shared madness” in French, a phrase used to describe a shared delusion among a group of people, which raised the question of who will he be sharing the madness with.

©Todd Phillips on Instagram





It seems the production for the film will be soon in the works, as the director posted an image of the script and a photo of Joaquin Phoenix reading the new storyline.

And while we are not sure about what this will mean for past and future characters, fans are already speculating about the posibility of the Joker interaction with Harley Quinn or Bruce Wayne, which seems like to be the most awaited encounter following Robert Pattinson’s success in The Batman, grossing over $770 million worldwide.

©Warner Bros. Pictures





The first film introduces the Joker as a struggling comedian named Arthur Fleck, becoming a fan-favorite figure in Gotham City, before inciting chaos and violence. Now time will tell if the Now time will tell if the continuition of the story will bring even more destruction. of the story will bring even more destruction.