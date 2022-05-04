Kaley Cuoco confirms relationship with actor Tom Pelphrey

Kaley Cuoco is happy and in love. She confirmed her new relationship by sharing some photos on her Instagram alongside Tom Pelphrey, another actor.
Cuoco’s post is made up of several images, providing an update on her life and what she’s been up to lately, including photos of beautiful views filled with nature, a video of her saying hello to an adorable dog, matching coffee mugs and lastly, photos and selfies alongside Pelphrey. “Life lately ‘the sun breaks through the clouds, rays of gold slipping into my eyes and heart, rays of yellow to break the grey’” she captioned the post. Her friends and followers were quick to celebrate her joy in the comments. “PURE JOY. You deserve it all my friend. Love you so much,” wrote her friend and “The Flight Attendant” costar Zosia Mamet. “love this for you!!” wrote Jonathan Van Ness.
Pelphrey shared one of the images in Cuoco’s post and added a lengthy caption, confirming their relationship and how happy he is.
Cuoco divorced Karl Cook this past September following three years of marriage. They released a statement that confirmed that the break up was amicable. “Despite a deep love and respect for one another, we have realized that our current paths have taken us in opposite directions,” it read.
While the relationship between the two ended positively, in a interview with Glamour magazine released earlier this year Cuoco revealed how much she struggled with the divorce and that she would “never get married again. Absolutely not. You can literally put that on the cover,“ she said. Still, she made it clear that she remains open for love and for new relationships. “We’ve all been there where you think, Oh, my God, I’m never going to meet someone else. And you do,” she said.