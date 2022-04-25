Kaley Cuoco and Zosia Mamet get the sweetest matching tattoos

Kaley Cuoco and her ‘Flight Attendant’ co-star Zosia Mamet decided to get the sweetest matching tattoos to celebrate their friendship!

Loading the player...

The two actresses shared some photos from the special moment on social media, after going to Arbel Nagar’s tattoo studio in Los Angeles, showing the beautiful design and writing some meaningful messages about their new ink.

Kaley and Zosia got the word ‘Boop’ tattooed on their inner arms with a fine line design and in black italic script. The star of the HBO show took a moment to explain the meaning of her new tattoo and showed her appreciation for the body art, “I ‘booped’ you many years ago,” adding “Glad we made it official. Thank you Arbel for the perfection.”

Zosia also posted the same photos and wrote, “It all started with a boop” adding, “can’t imagine life without you. Arbel thank you for this gorgeous permanent reminder. It’s perfect.”

This is not the first time the pair celebrate their friendship with matching tattoos, as they also got paper airplane tattoos on their ankles, marking the ending of the first season of the ‘Flight Attendant.’ Chery Hines, who is also a co-star on the show, commented on their new ink, “You guys are cuuuuuttee.”

It seems the cast of the show have a great time filming on set, as it was revealed by Kaley Cuoco during a recent interview for HOLA! describing one of the funniest moments while filming season two of the popular series.