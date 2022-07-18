‘Barbie’ cast shares BTS photo as they wrap filming

The “Barbie” movie has grown into a social media phenomenon. Starring a talented cast led by Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling, the film has everyone wondering what it is about.

As filming wraps, some of the film’s cast members have shared behind-the-scenes photos of the project and appear extremely grateful and excited to have been a part of the project.

One post was shared by Hari Nef, who captioned it, “it’s a wrap for the Doll! see you in Barbieland.” The photo features some of the cast and crew involved, including herself, Margot Robbie, America Ferrera, Alexandra Shipp, Sharon Rooney and director Greta Gerwig. Rooney shared the same image, writing, “Barbie, a true gift.”

Alexandra Shipp shared a post containing more photos, captioning it, “thank you #GretaGerwig for trusting me to portray one of your fabulous Barbies. thank you everyone who made this experience possible. I felt all the feels and love these humans so hard with all my strength! thank you cast, thank you crew, thank you production. without everyone this experience wouldn’t be possible. thank you thank you. THANK YOU!” The post features different images with different people, including that one features Gosling and the majority of the cast.