‘Barbie’ cast shares BTS photo as they wrap filming

The “Barbie” movie has grown into a social media phenomenon. Starring a talented cast led by Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling, the film has everyone wondering what it is about.
As filming wraps, some of the film’s cast members have shared behind-the-scenes photos of the project and appear extremely grateful and excited to have been a part of the project.
Ryan Gosling & Margot Robbie wear matching cowboy outfits in the set of ‘Barbie’
Barbie: First look at America Ferrera on set with Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling
One post was shared by Hari Nef, who captioned it, “it’s a wrap for the Doll! see you in Barbieland.” The photo features some of the cast and crew involved, including herself, Margot Robbie, America Ferrera, Alexandra Shipp, Sharon Rooney and director Greta Gerwig. Rooney shared the same image, writing, “Barbie, a true gift.”
Alexandra Shipp shared a post containing more photos, captioning it, “thank you #GretaGerwig for trusting me to portray one of your fabulous Barbies. thank you everyone who made this experience possible. I felt all the feels and love these humans so hard with all my strength! thank you cast, thank you crew, thank you production. without everyone this experience wouldn’t be possible. thank you thank you. THANK YOU!” The post features different images with different people, including that one features Gosling and the majority of the cast.
While the plot of the film is being kept under wraps, it’s believed that there are different Barbies and Kens throughout the film, with Robbie and Gosling playing the central pair. “Barbie” is said to be a “fish out of water” story, with Ken and Barbie entering the world of normal people and not knowing how the world works.
When Gosling was promoting his work in “The Gray Man,” he shared a bit of his character in the Barbie film. “That Ken life is even harder than the ‘Gray Man’ life, I think,” he said to Entertainment Tonight. “Ken’s got no money, he’s got no job, he’s got no car, he’s got no house. He’s going through some stuff.” When talking about plot details, he said, “It’s not what you think it is, unless it is. And then you know what it is, but I don’t think that’s what you think it is. Wait, what are we talking about?”
“Barbie” is scheduled to premiere in theaters on July 21st, 2023.