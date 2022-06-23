Ryan Gosling & Margot Robbie wear matching cowboy outfits in the set of ‘Barbie’

No one knows what the plot of “Barbie” is, but every photo released makes us more intrigued.

New photos of the set of the new Greta Gerwig movie showed Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling together for the first time, wearing matching cowboy outfits.

©GrosbyGroup



Gosling and Robbie were photographed on the set of “Barbie.”

Robbie and Gosling play Barbie and Ken, the infamous dolls of the “Barbie” world. In the photos, Robbie is seen wearing a pink outfit while Gosling wears all black. They’re both wearing cowboy hats and pink bandanas.

©GrosbyGroup



A closer look at their outfits.

The photos were captured in Los Angeles, and they show Robbie and Gosling talking to Gerwig, who’s also dressed in pink.

The Gosling and Robbie photos follow the release of Gosling’s look as Ken, which captivated social media and resulted in a lot of memes and thirst tweets. Eva Mendes, who’s married to Gosling in real life, shared the photo and captioned it: “That’s my Ken.”

“Barbie” is one of the most awaited releases next year, having a cast of talented actors, writers and directors. Details of the plot haven’t been revealed, but Robbie has discussed her excitement over the part in the past and of the dolls’ important role in cultivating children’s imaginations. “Playing with Barbie promotes confidence, curiosity and communication throughout a child’s journey to self-discovery,” she said in a press release. “Over the brand’s almost 60 years, Barbie has empowered kids to imagine themselves in aspirational roles from a princess to president.”