Barbie: First look at America Ferrera on set with Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling

America Ferrera looks stunning on the set of the highly anticipated film ‘Barbie’ acting alongside Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling! The Hollywood star was photographed by paparazzi as she was preparing for one of the exterior scenes in the film.

The 38-year-old actress was spotted in Los Angeles wearing a striped top, a blue shirt and black pants, accesorized with minimal jewelry, pink snickers, a pink shimmering belt and big shades.

Photos of the same scene of the film have also been shared online, with America holding what seems to be Margot Robbie’s white cowboy hat from her character Barbie in the movie.

The paparazzi photos show Margot in a pink bright jumpsuit and white cowboy boots, sitting on a sidewalk and at one point bursting into tears while having a conversation with an unknown character. The actress was also photographed talking to director Greta Gerwig, getting fans excited about the upcoming release.

Ryan was also spotted on the same day, playing Ken with his platinum blonde hair, a black cowboy jacket, boots and a white hat. And while we still don’t know much about the storyline for the film, it seems Barbie and Ken are friends, as the two were photographed having a conversation.

Eva Mendes, who’s married to Gosling in real life, shared the official photo of Ryan’s character and captioned it: “That’s my Ken,” following the mixed reactions of many online users after the photos were released.