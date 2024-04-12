‘Beetlejuice 2’: Is Geena Davis coming back for the sequel?

“Beetlejuice 2” is coming out this year, providing fans of the original a new story to immerse themselves in. The new film stars Michael Keaton, Winona Ryder and Jenna Ortega, following an older Lydia Deetz (Ryder) as she encounters Beetlejuice once more.

Geena Davis, who starred in the first film, recently revealed whether or not she’s involved in the sequel.

Jenna Ortega is starring in ‘Beetlejuice 2’

Davis stopped by CinemaCon, where she shared the news that she wouldn’t be involved in “Beetlejuice 2”. “No, I’m not. I’m not in the remake,” she said to Entertainment Tonight. Davis also revealed that she had her theory as to why her character wouldn’t be making an appearance. “Oh, you were expecting that I would be?” she asked. “Yeah, no, you know what? Because my theory is that ghosts don’t age... Not that I have.”

Davis played Barbara Maitland in the original film. She and Alec Baldwin were ghosts living in the newly acquired home of Lydia and her mom Delia (Catherine O’Hara). The film concludes with the Deetz and the Maitlands choosing to live in harmony together. Their absence might be addressed in the sequel.

More details about ‘Beetlejuice 2’

“Beetlejuice 2,” officially titled, “Beetlejuice Beetlejuice” follows the three generations of Deetz women, Delia, Lydia, and Astrid (Ortega) as they return to the house of the first film.

It premieres in theaters this September 9th.