Beetlejuice is back! A sneak peek into the sequel and Jenna Ortega’s rebellious side

Fans of Tim Burton’s supernatural world will be thrilled to hear that the sequel to his award-winning film, Beetlejuice, is finally coming to theaters. The iconic director and star Michael Keaton will reunite in a delightfully macabre tale that promises to be as quirky as the original.

In “Beetlejuice Beetlejuice,” Michael Keaton reprises his role as the mischievous and irreverent Beetlejuice, alongside Winona Ryder as Lydia Deetz and Catherine O’Hara as Delia Deetz. New faces, including Justin Theroux, Monica Bellucci, Arthur Conti, Jenna Ortega, and Willem Dafoe, join the ensemble, promising a fresh dynamic to the beloved franchise.

(L-r) CATHERINE O’HARA as Delia, JENNA ORTEGA as Astrid, WINONA RYDER asLydia and JUSTIN THEROUX as Rory in Warner Bros. Pictures’ comedy,“BEETLEJUICE BEETLEJUICE,” a Warner Bros. Pictures release.

The sequel picks up with the Deetz family returning to their ancestral home in Winter River following a family tragedy. However, their return has its complications. Lydia’s life is once again thrown into chaos when her rebellious teenage daughter, Astrid, stumbles upon a mysterious model of the town in the attic, inadvertently opening a portal to the Afterlife. With both worlds in turmoil, it’s only a matter of time before Beetlejuice makes his grand reentrance, ready to wreak havoc again.

Burton, known for his singular creative vision, helms the project with a screenplay by Alfred Gough and Miles Millar alongside Seth Grahame-Smith. The pair weave a narrative that promises to captivate audiences with its blend of the bizarre and fantastical. The film’s producers, including Marc Toberoff, Dede Gardner, Jeremy Kleiner, Tommy Harper, and Burton, have assembled a team of industry veterans and fresh talents to bring this tale to life.

MICHAEL KEATON as Beetlejuice in Warner Bros. Pictures’ comedy, “BEETLEJUICE BEETLEJUICE,” a Warner Bros. Pictures release.

Behind the scenes, Burton collaborates with longtime creative partners such as director of photography Haris Zambarloukos, production designer Mark Scruton, editor Jay Prychidny, and costume designer Colleen Atwood, ensuring that the film maintains the signature Burtonesque aesthetic that fans have come to love.

Furthermore, the sequel boasts the talents of Oscar-winning composer Danny Elfman, who returns to score the film alongside Oscar-winning makeup artist Christine Blundell and special effects supervisor Neal Scanlan, promising a visual and auditory feast for audiences.

“Beetlejuice Beetlejuice” is set to hit theaters and IMAX screens nationwide on September 6, 2024, followed by an international release on September 4, 2024. Warner Bros. Pictures is handling distribution, ensuring that fans worldwide can experience the long-awaited return of Beetlejuice in all its supernatural glory.