Jenna Ortega’s ‘Miller’s Girl’ to premiere on Netflix

Jenna Ortega’s new film will be streaming on Netflix soon. “Miller’s Girl,” which follows the affair that forms between a creative writing teacher and his student, stars Ortega and Martin Freeman, and will be debuting in the platform at the end of the month.

“Miller’s Girl” premiered at the Palm Springs festival earlier this year, meeting some controversy due to the complex topics it explores and the 31 year age gap between its lead actors.

Written, and directed by Jade Halley Bartlett in her debut feature, the film follows the connection between Cairo Sweet (Ortega), an 18 year old student, and her teacher Jonathan Miller (Freeman), a creative writing professor that feels professionally and creatively unfulfilled. The two develop a bond over literature, with the film exploring its complex consequences.

Ortega’s new and exciting projects

Ortega has been working hard over the past couple of years, getting involved with plenty of independent films and large franchises. This year, she’s starring in “Beetlejuice Beetlejuice,” the sequel to the hit 1988 film.

Ortega will be playing Astrid Deetz, the daughter of Winona Ryder’s iconic Lydia Deetz. The film follows Astrid stumbling into a mysterious model of the town, located in the home’s attic, awakening Beetlejuice and causing all manner of trouble for the town and her mom.

“Beetlejuice Beetlejuice” will premiere internationally on September 4th, and in the US this September 6.