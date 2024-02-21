Jenna Ortega’s talks about her ‘Beetlejuice’ role and playing Winona Ryder’s daughter

Jenna Ortega is confirming her role in the highly anticipated sequel of ‘Beetlejuice.’ The 21-year-old Hollywood star is currently working on multiple projects and was recently featured in Vanity Fair’s latest issue, where she shared her experience on the set of the film, and her thoughts on her role, playing Lydia’s daughter, Astrid.

Fans of the 1998 film remember Lydia, played by Winona Ryder, and her unique personality and iconic quotes. Now Jenna is giving viewers insight into what to expect in the new production; “She’s weird, but in a different way and not in the way you’d assume, I would say,” she said to the publication, revealing that her relationship with Lydia “is very important.”

©GrosbyGroup



Jenna Ortega on the set of ‘Beetlejuice’

“I wouldn’t say she’s bright and sunny at all,” Jenna said about her character. “And it’s also really strange because it’s a lot of catching up and putting the pieces together of what’s gone on in Lydia’s life since, which is nice, I think, for anybody who loves the character and is excited to see her again.”

“I think they instantly just fight whatever it is that their parent loves,” Jenna said about the mom-daughter relationship. “So I think it’s a little bit of that. I’m not wearing pink and a cheerleader, but I am a little bit against my mom’s history or past. We butt heads quite a bit.”

“She doesn’t go to the opposite end of the spectrum, but any kid who becomes a teenager wants to be removed from their parents,” the actress said, describing Winona as “the coolest ever,” explaining that she had a lot of fun working with her.

“To play her daughter and also have to be like, ‘Mom ... ,’ and roll your eyes was definitely more challenging for me as an actor, but super fun to play,” she concluded.