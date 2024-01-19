Melissa Barrera talks about her time on ‘Scream’ and Jenna Ortega reunion: ‘Family for life’

Melissa Barrera is looking back at her time on the popular horror franchise ‘Scream.’ The Hollywood star revealed that she will always be “proud” of reigniting the franchise in Scream V and Scream VI, becoming a total success amongst fans, and a box office hit, with Scream VI earning $108M.

“I’m just so grateful on what I got to infuse in the franchise, and that’s something I’ll be proud of forever,” Melissa said to Deadline at Sundance, revealing that she had a positive experience, despite Spyglass moving on with a different storyline and characters.

The Mexican actress also talked about her relationship with the ‘Scream’ cast, following their reunion at the Emmys in recent days, including Jenna Ortega, who played her sibling in the film. “If we’re ever in the vicinity of each other, we always find each other and that’s what happened at that event,” she explained to the publication.

“When we find each other, we just want to spend the night with each other, and nothing is ever going to change that,“ Melissa said, adding that despite not working together anymore, they are ”family for life.”

And while Melissa and the rest of the cast will not be coming back for ‘Scream,’ the actress continues to succeed in the horror genre, moving on with her upcoming vampire film ‘Abigail’ and ‘Your Monster,’ which is being shown at Sundance in Park City.

Christopher Landon, who was set to direct Scream 7 had previously revealed that while he was excited for the project, it’s time to “move on.” “My heart did break for everyone involved. Everyone. But it’s time to move on,” he said at the time, describing it as a “dream job that turned into a nightmare.”