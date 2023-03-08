Melissa Barrera reveals favorite horror movies in black minidress and soft glam makeup

Melissa Barrera looked stunning during her latest television appearance on the ‘Late Night With Seth Meyers.’ The 32-year-old actress was promoting the highly anticipated Scream 6 film on Tuesday night, which is set to premiere in theaters March 10th.

The star took the opportunity to show her fashion sense while talking to the host about her experience working on the film with the rest of the cast. Melissa wore a black minidress embellished with white beads along the neckline, forming a floral pattern.

The actress paired her ensemble with long pointer-toe boots, and finished the look with large pearl earrings that perfectly matched the adornments on the dress. She also rocked a soft glam makeup look, which featured white eyeliner dots around the eyes.

Melissa also shared her thoughts on scary movies. “I was obsessed with horror movies when I was like 10, 11, 12,” she said. “And I wasn’t allowed to watch horror movies, so I would either lock myself in my room, or at sleepovers with friends, watch Scream and Final Destination and I Know What You Did Last Summer and all those obsessively.”

She continued, “I’m kind of a masochist that way because I love watching horror movies and I cannot sleep at night. But I kind of love that, weirdly.“

Melissa revealed that she was terrified of Chucky growing up. “I specifically remember this scene where he’s in the back of like a big moving truck or something. And the little doll is holding someone hostage — however that happens. And someone’s following in a car or running or something and the little doll just flips him off. And it’s actually hilarious, but it was so scary to me at the time.”