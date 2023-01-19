Jenna Ortega & Melissa Barrera tease what’s coming in ‘Scream 6’

‘Scream 6’ is right around the corner. The awaited sequel, which stars Jenna Ortega, Melissa Barrera, and Courtney Cox, is relocating to New York, where the Carpenter sisters and their friends have escaped the town of Woodsboro and are now pursued by a new Ghostface.

In a city of millions, no one hears you scream. Watch the official Teaser Trailer for #Scream6 - Only in theatres March 10, 2023. pic.twitter.com/lH2OqPqqmx — Scream (@ScreamMovies) December 14, 2022

EW shared a first look of the movie including the return of Hayden Panettiere, who played Kirby Reed, a fan favorite from “Scream 4,” and cast interviews. “These kids are running away, and Ghostface is still finding them in the most beautiful city but also the most terrifying because it’s so crowded and it can be aggressive,” teased Barrera.

Jenna Ortega, who’s coming off of her first Golden Globe nomination, talked about her role and what’s next to her in the Scream series. “At the top of the film we see my character Tara avoiding her trauma and desperately trying to reclaim her teenage experience and become a normal college student,” she said. “There’s a lot of tension between her and Sam (Barrera), she feels as though she’s too protective and unwilling to allow them both to move on. She feels suffocated.”

©GhostfaceTalks



This marks the first time the Scream films are set out of the town of Woodsboro

Large parts of the plot are being kept under wraps, but actors teased that the new film is set shortly after the end of the previous one, with the characters desperate for a fresh start. “So the trauma is still very fresh. One of my favorite parts about this movie is that we really get to see how the happenings of the last movie affected them,” said Barrera.

As is customary in the Scream franchise, a new entry represents a perfect opportunity to introduce new characters, including Samara Weaving and Dermot Mulroney, whose roles have yet to be revealed.