Jenna Ortega’s chopped bob might become 2023’s biggest hair trend

Jenna Ortega is rocking 2023’s biggest hair trend! Netflix’s Wednesday star changed her dark brown long hair for a lighter brown chopped bob, and now hairstylist’s demand to copy the look is soaring across the country.

A new study from LOOKFANTASTIC has analyzed 2022 most popular beauty trends to predict which ones will continue taking the world by storm in 2023. Considering Google and Instagram searches plus TikTok hashtags, the online premium beauty retailer has revealed in a brand-new trend report which looks have already caused a stir in a big and positive way.

According to the findings, searches for “Jenna Ortega Hair” are up 10,244%

©GettyImages



Jenna Ortega at the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards held at The Beverly Hilton on January 10, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California.

Jenna Ortega began her career as a child actress in The CW comedy-drama series Jane the Virgin. Although her breakthrough came after starring as Harley Diaz in the Disney Channel series Stuck in the Middle, her role as Wednesday Addams skyrocketed her career to exponential levels.

During her most recent red carpet appearance at the 2023 Golden Globes, Ortega appeared in almost every best-dressed list, and searches for “Jenna Ortega hair” soared by +10,244%. The actress wowed with her choppy bob at the awards show, and people are now willing to go shorter just to achieve the same results.

©GettyImages



Jenna Ortega at the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards held at The Beverly Hilton on January 10, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California.

As LOOKFANTASTIC predicted in their beauty trend report, shorter hair and nails will be the go-to in 2023. With online searches for “chopped bob haircut” up a whopping 550%, people are trading hair extensions for shorter, easier-to-maintain styles as bobs and lobs will reign the hair scene.

In December 2022, Pinterest’s searches for “Wednesday Addams makeup” skyrocketed by 990%. The hit show starring Jenna Ortega means business regarding the soft goth look.

If you are a show fan, you have noticed Gomez and Morticia’s daughter rocks a distinct type of dark aesthetic that boldly signifies her character. The hashtag #wednesdayaddamsmakeup on TikTok even sports over 47 million views.

Recreating the look now is easier than ever, especially since we now have the list of the exact products used on the set.