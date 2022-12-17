Jenna Ortega chops off her long hair and debuts a sassy new cut

Jenna Ortega has ditched her long hair and now has a super fun, and sassy cut. On Friday, the Wednesday actress and her hairstylist David Stanwell shared photos of her new look.
She stayed true to her Wednesday fashion with a sultry twist, wearing a black tie and white collared sheer dress with a corset-style belt. Ortega let the pictures speak for themselves without a caption, and the post gained 3 million likes in an hour.
Stanell captioned his post, “@jennaortega you are the vibe” sharing more angles of the haircut.
Ortega has been a viral sensation since the release of the Netflix series. She gained over 10 million followers on Instagram in the ten days following the release of the show, per Popcrave.
Jenna Ortega gained over 10 million Instagram followers in the 10 days following the release of ‘Wednesday.’ pic.twitter.com/Ba4OWUiOA2— Pop Crave (@PopCrave) December 4, 2022
Despite is record breaking success, the show did get some backlash after she revealed she had covid during her memorable dance scene in the series, “They were giving me medicine between takes because we were waiting on the positive result,” she told NME. While some people tried to criticize Ortega, many said if anyone was to blame, it was production.
Even though she had COVID, the scene ended up being a major success, going viral, with celebrities like Lady Gaga, Camila Cabello, and fans recreating the iconic moment, which she choreographed herself. “I choreographed that myself!” Ortega said. “I’m not a dancer, and I’m sure that’s obvious. I’d gotten the song about a week before, and I just pulled from whatever I could.”