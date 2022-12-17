Jenna Ortega chops off her long hair and debuts a sassy new cut

Jenna Ortega has ditched her long hair and now has a super fun, and sassy cut. On Friday, the Wednesday actress and her hairstylist David Stanwell shared photos of her new look.

She stayed true to her Wednesday fashion with a sultry twist, wearing a black tie and white collared sheer dress with a corset-style belt. Ortega let the pictures speak for themselves without a caption, and the post gained 3 million likes in an hour.

Stanell captioned his post, “@jennaortega you are the vibe” sharing more angles of the haircut.

Ortega has been a viral sensation since the release of the Netflix series. She gained over 10 million followers on Instagram in the ten days following the release of the show, per Popcrave.