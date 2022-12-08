Jenna Ortega gains 10 million new Instagram followers in just days amid ‘Wednesday’ success

The success of Jenna Ortega is undeniable! The popularity of the 20-year-old actress continues to be on the rise, amid record breaking numbers on her new Netflix series ‘Wednesday.’

Following the success of the show, fans want to know more about Jenna, including her projects in the film industry, and aspects of her personal life. The Hollywood star has gained 10 million Instagram followers in just days after the release of the series.

Her impact is no surprise as she has slowly positioned herself as a new Scream Queen. However her mainstream success has happened overnight due to her portrayal of the iconic character, and the new Wednesday Addams Dance TikTok Challenge, which has gone viral after her dance scene on the show.

Jenna had 9.39 million followers on the first day ‘Wednesday’ premiere on the streaming platform, and she currently has 24.3 million followers, earning more than 1 million followers in just 24 hours.

The actress has been a fan-favorite star among horror fans, after her involvement in ‘X,’ ‘Scream,’ ‘The babysitter: Killer Queen,’ ‘Insidious,’ and ‘Studio 666.’ She has also gained major recognition for her roles in ‘Jane the Virgin,’ ‘You,’ and ‘Stuck in the Middle.’

“I never want to be pigeonholed, but I have immense respect for the horror genre,” she previously shared. “It’s incredibly hard for me to turn down a good horror script and I’ve been lucky enough to do a lot of it in recent years.”

Jenna also talked about how she felt meeting Christina Ricci, the original actress who played Wednesday in the 90s. “It was really intimidating because I have so much respect for her as an actress, and being dressed up how she was 30 years ago, it was a little awkward,” she said. “But I felt safe with her on set almost immediately.”