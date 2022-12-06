Why Jenna Ortega wanted to reshoot her viral dance scene from ‘Wednesday’

Jenna Ortega is revealing why she wanted to reshoot the iconic dance scene in ‘Wednesday,’ as she was not feeling well while filming and says she “probably could have done it a bit better.”

The Hollywood star explained that she was not aware it was her “first day with COVID,” and despite being prepared to shoot the scene after choreographing the dance herself, she admits that “it was awful to film.”

The actress opened up about her health issues at the time, during her recent interview with NME, and the production company behind the popular series confirmed that “strict COVID protocols were followed” to avoid exposure and illness for the rest of the cast and crew.

Jenna was removed from set following her COVID results, however she was not allowed to reshoot the scene. “I never get sick and when I do it’s not very bad – I had the body aches. I felt like I’d been hit by a car and that a little goblin had been let loose in my throat and was scratching the walls of my esophagus,” she explained.

“They were giving me medicine between takes because we were waiting on the positive result,” Jenna said. “I asked to redo it but we didn’t have time.”

There is no doubt that Jenna’s dance moves are now a viral sensation all over social media, with many online users doing the iconic choreography, however she says she is “not a dancer.”

“I watched a lot of the Banshees’ ‘Happy House’ video,” Ortega revealed to NME. “I feel kinda bad because I ripped off a couple of her moves. There’s a bit in Wednesday’s dance where I’m jumping to the left and I have my arms to the side and that’s something that [Siouxsie] did on stage later in her career.”