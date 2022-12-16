Khloé Kardashian’s new hair transformation: Golden brown hair and bangs

Khloé Kardashian is welcoming the new year with a hair transformation! The bnusinesswoman is showing her new look, looking incredible with a golden brown blowout and bangs, just in time for the holiday season.

“Bang Bang,” the 38-year-old reality star wrote on social media, showing off her hairstyle, with many online users absolutely loving the new style, courtesy of her hairstylist Andrew Fitzimons.

“I love this so much,” Kim Kardashian wrote, while Kylie Jenner agreed with her choice of hairstyle, simply commenting “Yes.” Kris Jenner also seemed to like the new bangs, writing, “so GORGEOUS!!” while her best friend Malike commented, “Sooo good.”

Khloé is known for always having fun with her style, including her hair transformations, fashion style, and red carpet moments. This is also not the first time she goes for a similar look with bangs, however the golden brown combination makes this look perfect for her.

The entrepreneur is letting the truth speak for itself, as she recently got strapped to a lie detector to reveal the status of her relationship with her ex Tristan Thompson. “Is there anything you’d like me to ask you? To clear up any rumors?” Kourtney asked. “Oh, are you still sleeping with Tristan?”

Khloé answered: “No, I am not. I’m really not.” After her response, the polygraph examiner confirmed that she was telling the truth. “Bravo!” Kourtney exclaimed, to which Khloé responded, “I would die if it said I was.”