Khloé Kardashian shares a look into her grueling workouts

Khloé Kardashian is in the best shape of her life and is working hard for it! The Good American founder has been sharing photos and videos of her snatched waist all year, and on Monday, she shared clips from her grueling workout with Don Brooks.
Koko got her Monday morning started hard with some cardio, before doing bear crawls while pulling over 100 pounds. She also pulled what looks like the same amount of weight.
In addition to sharing a look into her workout, Koko shared a cryptic message many thought could be about Tristan Thompson.
Brooks, aka Don-A-Matrick, is a longtime personal trainer to the Kardashian/Jenner clan. Last year in February, he told US Weekly that Khloe, Kourtney Kardashian and Kim Kardashian like focusing on different parts of their body.
He told the outlet they usually work out in Koko’s garage, so they have a lot of equipment to work with, as you can see by her posts. “The focus for her is more a little bit more lean and body fat percentage,” he said, adding “it’s mainly her butt. She loves working on her butt, so we focus on that.”
While Koko seems to love how her body has changed, some people have expressed concern about her weight loss, including her sisters. On Last month’s episode The Kardashians, Kim, who has has lot a few pounds herself, told her little siter, “You look very skinny.” Adding that Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner had expressed concern. “Not that I’m trying to out them, but they did text me and say that they were a little concerned for you because you’re really skinny,” the 41-year-old said.
The episode aired after Koko made headline lines after calling herself a “fatty” for eating Kourtney’s vitamin gummies. “Wait, I’m a ‘fatty’ I already ate them all,” she said on social media.