Khloé Kardashian thanks Laquan Smith for calming her anxiety before the CFDA awards

The stars were out last night at the CFDA Awards, and among those was Khloé Kardashian. The Good American founder attended the event with designer Laquan Smith and they looked stunning.

On Tuesday, the 38-year-old shared photos from the event praising Smith for everything he did for her. According to Koko, he helped calm her anxiety right before the event. “Had the most incredible evening at the @cfda with my incredibly talented and handsome date @laquan_smith,” she began.

Koko continued her sweet message to the designer, “Laquan, thank you for inviting me to be your date. Thank you for making me such a spectacularly gorgeous gown. Your gift to make women feel sexy, strong, goddess-like, and confident in your designs is a superpower.” “PS,” she added, “Thank you for calming my anxiety when I was feeling anxious right before the event. You are truly the sweetest and I am grateful to have been by your side last night! Sending you much love King.”

Khloé has been open in the past about her anxiety. After the Met Gala, she tweeted that she almost had a heart attack. “Am I supposed to admit that I almost had a heart attack on that carpet tonight? My anxiety was through the roof!” she wrote. Plus, In the second season of The Kardashians she said appearing on red carpets during big events gives her “the most anxiety.”

Thankfully she had Smith to help calm her down before the awards. The self-taught designer from Queens has dressed numerous stars like Beyoncé,Kim Kardashian,Rihanna, Serena Williams, and Megan Fox. He’s always had support from his family, telling Vogue his grandma was the first person to put a sewing machine in front of him, and he never had to have a “quintessential” sit his parents down and tell them he’s gay conversation.