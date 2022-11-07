Sylvester Stallone and Jennifer Flavin’s divorce drama will be on their new reality show

Sylvester Stallone and Jennifer Flavin have a lot of content for their upcoming reality show. The couple made headlines on August 19th after Flavin filed for divorce from the Rocky star, and a week later, it was revealed that the family was filming a reality show on Paramount +. The couple reconciled a month later, and the actor has confirmed their split will be a part of the season.



The Rambo star opened up to The Hollywood Reporter about the reality show that he’s, “been taking a lot of s**t for.” When asked if the divorce filing would be featured he replied, “Of course.”

“It’s the John Lennon thing, ‘Life is what happens when you’re making other plans,’” he continued. “Hopefully you’re involved with people who understand the foibles of life and the fragility of it and how rare a real good relationship is.”’

He also touched on what he believed he did wrong on his end during their 25 year marriage, “Sometimes I put the work ahead of [my family], and that is a tragic mistake which won’t happen again.”

Their split was quick but full of headlines, with Stallone covering two tattoos dedicated to Flavin. Many saw that as a sure sign the divorce was going to be finalized.

As noted by DailyMail, some people are wondering if the divorce filing was staged to add drama to the show, which is said to be the same team behind Keeping Up With The Kardashians. But according to Sylvester, everything is real. “This is a chance where I’m going to be with my kids under a work condition where they get to see me in action, and I get to see them in action. What you will see is the real truth,” he told the outlet.

The couple shares Sophia, 26, Sistine, 24, and Scarlet, 20. Sylvester is also the father of Seargeoh, 43, and the late Sage Stallone, whom he shared with ex-Sasha Czack.

Despite the hate, the 76-year-old actor gets for the reality show, he told the outlet he knows his truth, calling it a “great opportunity.” ‘“I don’t look at it as stooping to conquer. But each time you go in a different direction, people go, ‘Oh God, you must be in trouble.’ Just the opposite,” he explained.