Sylvester Stallone covers another tattoo dedicated to soon-to-be ex-wife Jennifer Flavin

Sylvester Stallone is making sure there is no evidence of his soon to be ex-wife on his body. The 76 year-old actor has covered up a second tattoo that was dedicated to Jennifer Flavin.

.

Over the weekend, his artist Zach Perez shared a video with before and after photos from the session showing what used to be Flavin’s eyes, on his upper arm, covered with a leopard’s.

The cover-up is actually pretty amazing. He also got the horse above it touched up with bright colors.



It’s the second tattoo that Stallone has covered, with the first being a portrait of her face. The talented artist was able to transform it into Butkus, the Bullmastiff from the iconic “Rocky” movies.

