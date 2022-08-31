Sylvester Stallone responds to accusations of hiding marital assets amid divorce

Sylvester Stallone has responded to the claims that he is intentionally dissipating marital assets, amid divorce with his estranged wife Jennifer Flavin. News of the filing of the divorce was revealed after the actor was spotted covering a massive tattoo of his wife’s face, and replacing it with a design of his dog.

Jennifer claimed during the filing in Palm Beach County, Florida, that the relationship was “irretrievably broken” and that she was ready to end their 25-year marriage, accusing the actor of hiding assets.

“The Husband has engaged in the intentional dissipation, depletion and/or waste of marital assets which has had an adverse economic impact on the marital estate,” the documents read.

However Stallone’s legal team responded to the accusation, stating that he has “not engaged” in the behavior described by his wife, agreeing to the fact that the marriage is “irretrievably broken” and agreeing to the petition made by his wife of restoring her maiden name.

“I’m sad to announce that after 25 years of marriage I have filed for divorce from my husband Sylvester Stallone. While we will no longer be married, I will always cherish the more than 30-year relationship that we shared, and I know we are both committed to our beautiful daughters,” Jennifer revealed to People.

While Stallone told TMZ that he has “the highest respect for Jennifer,” adding, “I will always love her. She’s an amazing woman. She’s the nicest human being I’ve ever met.”

The couple tied the knot in 1997 and share 26-year-old daughter Sophia, 24-year-old daughter Sistine and 20-year-old daughter Scarlet.