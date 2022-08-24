Sylvester Stallone’s wife Jennifer Flavin files for divorce after he covered huge tattoo of her face

Sylvester Stallone and Jennifer Flavin have called it quits after 25 years of marriage. The 54-year-old businesswoman has filed for divorce from the 76-year-old actor in Palm Beach County, Florida.

The news comes after Stallone was seen at a tattoo shop in Oklahoma City, covering a meaningful design of his wife, and replacing it with one of his late dog Butkus.

Rumors about the split started after tattoo artist Zach Perez shared a photo before giving the actor some fresh ink, which was coincidentally done two days after his wife’s birthday. “Greatest day in my tattoo career!!” Perez wrote.

And while Stallone and Flavin celebrated their 25th anniversary earlier this year, it seems the pair struggled in their relationship and have decided to end things.

“Happy 25th anniversary to my amazing wife,”the actor previously wrote. “There is not enough words to describe what this incredibly selfless dedicated , patient, woman has meant to our lives and I only wish they could be another 25! Thank you sweetheart!”

The original tattoo Stallone had of his wife was located just above his bicep, featuring her face surrounded by red roses. Back in 2008, the actor had said that it took 25 hours to complete the design.

Flavin recently unfollowed Stallone on Instagram and posted a photo with her three daughters, writing, “These girls are my priority [heart emoji] nothing else matters. The 4 of us forever.”