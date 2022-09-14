Gisele Bündchen kept telling Tom Brady she wanted him to be more ‘present’

An interview with Gisele Bündchen is giving insight into some of the discussions she was having with Tom Brady. The couple has been making headlines recently with reports that they are living apart as a result of a huge fight.

From the interview released Tuesday by Elle, it seems the problems are tied to his career. “Obviously, I have my concerns,” she said. “This is a very violent sport, and I have my children, and I would like him to be more present.”



According to Bundchen, it’s an ongoing discussion. “I have definitely had those conversations with him over and over again,” she said. “But ultimately, I feel that everybody has to make a decision that works for [them]. He needs to follow his joy, too.”

She went on to say she felt like she’s done “her part.” “I’ve done my part, which is [to] be there for [Tom]. I moved to Boston, and I focused on creating a cocoon and a loving environment for my children to grow up in and to be there supporting him and his dreams,” she told Elle.

While it made her “happy” watching her children grow and seeing Brady succeed, she said, “I have a huge list of things that I have to do, that I want to do.” “At 42, I feel more connected with my purpose,” she continued.

Brady made his first post-retirement NFL game Sunday night and Bundchen was not in attendance. A source told PEOPLE, “It feels very different this year than last year. She was excited to be here, we saw her around.” She did however show support on Twitter. “Let’s go @TomBrady ! Let’s go Bucs ! ✨✨✨” she wrote.

Let’s go @TomBrady ! Let’s go Bucs ! ✨✨✨ — Gisele Bündchen (@giseleofficial) September 12, 2022

It hasn’t been a secret that Bundchen wants Brady to retire because of how dangerous the sport is. The quarterback has even addressed it himself. “She deserves what she needs from me as a husband, and my kids deserve what they need from me as a dad,” Brady said on Let’s Go! With Tom Brady, Larry Fitzgerald, and Jim Gray in January. “My wife is my biggest supporter,” the father of 3 added, “It pains her to see me get hit out there.“

He also brought up Bundchen’s personal goals that she has had to put aside as she held down the house. “I think my wife has, you know, held down the house for a long time now, and I think there are things that she wants to accomplish,” he said. “You know, she hasn’t worked as much in the last 10, 12 years just raising our family and kind of committing to a life in Boston and then moving to Florida,” the 45-year-old shared.