Gisele Bündchen and her kids are spotted in Miami amidst rumors of a fight with Tom Brady

Gisele Bündchen and her kids were spotted in Miami, having fun at a water park. The model, who is rumored to be going through a rough patch with her husband Tom Brady, was spotted in a black one piece bathing suit and looked amazing as she played and had fun with her kids.

Page Six was the first to report of an alleged fight between Brady and Bündchen, one that rumoredly lead to her solo trip to Costa Rica, where she left to get some air and clear her head. According to the source, the fights were prompted by Brady’s decision to un-retire and to continue on with his career despite his incredibly prolific career.

Bündchen was spotted in Miami with her children, Benjamin and Vivian, this past Sunday, spending time at Tidal Cove Water Park, located in Aventura, Miami. Per Page Six, Brady was not with the family, and remained in Tampa, where he trains with his football team, The Buccaneers.

Bundchen and her kids used the day to get on rides and have fun. “Gisele looked gorgeous in a one-piece black bathing suit,” said a source.“[She was] talking with other people in the pool.”