Gisele Bündchen and her kids are spotted in Miami amidst rumors of a fight with Tom Brady

Gisele Bündchen and her kids were spotted in Miami, having fun at a water park. The model, who is rumored to be going through a rough patch with her husband Tom Brady, was spotted in a black one piece bathing suit and looked amazing as she played and had fun with her kids.
Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen are clashing over his choice to un-retire
Gisele Bündchen celebrates Tom Brady’s birthday with sweet tribute: ‘We are always here cheering for you’
Page Six was the first to report of an alleged fight between Brady and Bündchen, one that rumoredly lead to her solo trip to Costa Rica, where she left to get some air and clear her head. According to the source, the fights were prompted by Brady’s decision to un-retire and to continue on with his career despite his incredibly prolific career.
Bündchen was spotted in Miami with her children, Benjamin and Vivian, this past Sunday, spending time at Tidal Cove Water Park, located in Aventura, Miami. Per Page Six, Brady was not with the family, and remained in Tampa, where he trains with his football team, The Buccaneers.
Bundchen and her kids used the day to get on rides and have fun. “Gisele looked gorgeous in a one-piece black bathing suit,” said a source.“[She was] talking with other people in the pool.”
Since the fight, Brady has been spotted flying out to New York to attend his son’s football practice, with some sources claiming that while he was sad he was focusing on his duties as a father. His eldest son is called Jack and Brady had him from a previous relationship with ex Bridget Moynahan.
“They had agreed he would retire to focus on the family, then he changed his mind,” said an insider of the fight between Brady and Bündchen. “They have a fiery relationship. Gisele is a bit hot-headed — she has that Brazilian heat!”