Gisele Bündchen celebrates Tom Brady’s birthday with sweet tribute: ‘We are always here cheering for you’

Tom Brady is 45! The seven-time Super Bowl champion’s wife, Gisele Bündchen, celebrated his birthday on Wednesday, Aug. 3, with a sweet tribute on Instagram. Alongside a photo of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers player with his son Benjamin and daughter Vivian, Gisele wrote, “Happy birthday to one of the most focused, disciplined and fashionable person I know!”

“@tombrady you are so loved and we are always here cheering for you and wishing you all the most wonderful things in life! ❤️,” she continued.

Tom shares Benjamin, 12, and Vivian, 9, with his wife. The NFL star is also a father to son Jack, 14, whom he shares with his ex Bridget Moynahan.

According to NBC Sports, the dad of three is the oldest player entering the 2022-2023 NFL regular season. Tom has said in the past that his goal was to play until he was 45.

“I’ve always said 45 was the age that I wanted to reach and that was my goal. This year I’ll be 44, so next year I’ll be 45. I got a two-year contract,” he told USA TODAY Sports last year. “I’m going to be able to obviously play this year and God forbid anything happens but play next year and then see what happens after that. If I still want to keep playing, I might be able to do that. And if that’s enough, then that would be enough.”

©Getty Images



Tom Brady celebrated his 45th birthday on August 3, 2022

Tom announced his retirement from the NFL in February 2021. Less than two months later, the athlete announced that he was returning for his 23rd season. He tweeted on March 13: “These past two months I’ve realized my place is still on the field and not in the stands. That time will come. But it’s not now. I love my teammates, and I love my supportive family. They make it all possible. I’m coming back for my 23rd season in Tampa. Unfinished business LFG.”