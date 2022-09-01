Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen are clashing over his choice to un-retire

Per different sources, Gisele Bündchen and Tom Brady are going through a rough patch.

According to Page Six, Bündchen has decided to take some time away from their home in Tampa, Florida in order to spend some time in Costa Rica.

“Tom and Gisele are in a fight right now,” said the source. The rumors started swirling after Brady missed some days of training, prompting many to ask themselves what was going on.

“This is something we talked about before training camp started. We allotted this time because he wanted to get in and get chemistry with the guys and go through two weeks of training camp… It’s something that he needs to handle. We trust him,” said Todd Bowles, the coach of the Brady’s team, the Buccaneers. Upon Brady’s return to training, he seemed stressed and out of sorts. “It’s all personal … everyone’s got different situations they’re dealing with. We all have really unique challenges to our life. I’m 45 years old, man. There’s a lot of s–t going on,” he said at the time.

Page Six reports that a second source said that the fights started due to Brady’s decision to un-retire. “There’s been trouble in the marriage over his decision to un-retire. Gisele has always been the one with the kids,” said the source.