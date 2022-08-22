Tom Brady is back at practice amid ‘The Masked Singer’ conspiracy theory

Tom Brady has been putting football fans through a whirlwind of emotions. After famously retiring, and unretiring earlier this year, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback took an 11-day break from preseason training camp for a “personal matter.” Brady was back at practice Monday, but the unexpected absense had fans coming up with theories, with many convinced he was filming for season 8 of The Masked Singer.



©GettyImages



Buccaneers quarterbacks Blaine Gabbert and Tom Brady Aug 22

So how did The Masked Singer theory come about? Like all good conspiracies- Reddit. A Reddit user named CANN0NFIRE started the thorough thread, which has since gone viral and actually has somewhat compelling evidence.



There’s an amazingly thorough Reddit thread speculating that Tom Brady is missing Bucs camp because he’s filming The Masked Singer. I pray that this is true. pic.twitter.com/i53pixvmVc — David Gardner (@byDavidGardner) August 19, 2022

Sports Illustrated helped break down the theory, which starts with the fact that the break was, “pre-approved” and planned before training camp. “We trust him,” Tampa Bay Buccaneers coach Todd Bowles said. “He’s going to deal with some personal things. This is something we talked about before training camp started.”

The next point of evidence is Brady recently signed a 10-year, $375 million contract with Fox to become a football analyst after he retires from the NFL. This is important because The Masked Singer airs on Fox.

While that can be a coincidence, they then looked up all the filming dates for The Masked Singer and found that its filming ends on August 20. Since the contestants do not have to be on set every day to film the show- it’s compelling.

Plus, athletes have been on the show before, like Brady’s former teammates, Rob Gronkowski and Antonio Brown.



The Reddit theory has run wild, with Los Angeles Rams COO Kevin Demoff bringing it up on Live television last week. “Hopefully Tom Brady will still be on The Masked Singer by the time we go to Tampa in November,” Domhoff joked during the Rams-Texans game on August 19, per Ramsiwre. “So, if that’s the case, maybe we’ll have a chance,” he added.

Football analyst Kendall Valenzuela even got in on the theory. “I think Tom Brady cannot tell anyone where he is because he is a contestant on The Masked Singer.” She said in a video on Twitter.

While Brady has stayed tight lip about the break. The Masked Singer’s official IG account addressed the theory by sharing a video with a headline, football trophies, and a goat. “The news is GOATing out of hand,” they wrote in the cheeky caption.