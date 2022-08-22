Can Dennis Rodman get Brittney Griner out of jail? He is traveling to Russia

Dennis Rodman isn’t a judge, but he uses all his power and influence to get Brittney Griner out of a Russian jail. In a recent interview, the former basketball player said he’s planning to go to Russia; however, he never explained how he would make it happen.

The 61-years-old icon also revealed that he is approved to fly to Russia and negotiate the release. “I got permission to go to Russia to help that girl,” he explained to NBC News on Saturday, August 20. “I’m trying to go this week.”

Despite Rodman’s claims, Hollywood Life reported that an official for President Joe Biden told NBC News that they made “a significant offer,” and Dennis’s involvement may hurt Brittney’s chances of being released. “Anything other than negotiating further through the established channel is likely to complicate and hinder release efforts,” they said.

According to CNN, the Biden administration offered Russia to Brittney back home in exchange for Viktor Bout, a Russian arms dealer serving a 25-year sentence in a U.S. prison.

The former Chicago Bulls player is also a good friend of North Korean Supreme Leader Kim Jong-un, but it is unknown whether he has a friendship with Vladimir Putin.

The 31-year-old WNBA player is serving nine years in prison after traveling to Russia with a prohibited substance. After she was found guilty on August 4, her lawyer Maria Blagovolina told People her client was having a hard time. “She’s devastated. She is very upset, and she’s honestly quite shocked, so she needs to digest what happened today,” she said.

Griner was arrested in February after officials found cannabis oil in her luggage. In Griner’s statement, provided by Reuters, she says she committed an honest mistake and “had no intent on breaking any Russians laws.”

The world was shocked by the court’s decision, believing that the harsh punishment is linked with the rising tensions between Russia and the US as the war on Ukraine persists. Celebrities reacted to the verdict, spreading the news and calling on the US government to act and stand up for Griner.