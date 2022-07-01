Brittney Griner’s Russian trial begins Friday: What you should know

Brittney Griner has been detained in Russia for over 130 days after customs officials allegedly detected cannabis oil in her luggage at an airport near Moscow on February 17. After briefly appearing in court on Monday at a preliminary hearing, a judge ordered Griner to be detained for the length of her trial, per NPR. The preliminary hearing was closed to the public, but journalists saw Griner in the courthouse’s hallway. In photos published by other outlets, she was handcuffed, with the cuffs also attached to an officer using another set. Brittney did not answer questions and shook her head as she continued walking, according to the outlet. The next hearing is scheduled for Friday, July 1st, according to her Russian lawyer, Alexander Boikov. Here’s everything you should know.



The trial:

No U.S. embassy officials were present for the preliminary hearing. A representative for the U.S. Embassy told NPR they were told the session was a “closed administrative meeting” and they weren’t allowed to attend. “It was a technical hearing involving the prolongation of the arrest,” her attorney said. “Not more than that.” The U.S. Embassy is expected to be at the formal trial once hearings begin. Boikov said the trial will begin with technical matters such as reading the indictment and reviewing case files.

If she’s convicted:

The Federal Customs Service of Russia said a criminal case was initiated against her under paragraph “c” of Part 2 of Art. 229.1 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation - smuggling of narcotic drugs in a significant amount. In what is being described as a “show trial” the two-time Olympic basketball champion could face 5 to 10 years in prison if she’s convicted. However, U.S. experts and officials believe Russia is trying to push the Biden administration into trading for her freedom. NPR notes one potential deal would see Griner exchanged for Viktor Bout, also known as the “Merchant of Death.” The Russian national is imprisoned in the U.S. and is a notorious convicted arms dealer.



What the U.S is doing:

In May the Biden administration declared that she was wrongfully detained by Russia’s government. The State Department has said that she is being held hostage, “Office of the Special Presidential Envoy for Hostage Affairs will lead the interagency team for securing Brittney Griner’s release,” they said at the time.

Her partner Cherelle Griner has been very vocal about her arrest and last week, she told the Associated Press the U.S. Embassy in Moscow failed to connect a scheduled phone call between them for their anniversary. Brittney’s lawyers later told Cherelle Brittney tried to call 11 times over several hours, dialing a number she’d been given at the U.S. embassy in Moscow, but the desk was unstaffed to connect them. It would have been their first call since her arrest. The State Department said Monday, “We deeply regret that Brittney Griner was unable to speak with her wife because of a logistical error,” per AP.

Why Brittney was in Russia:

Like many players in the WNBA, who get paid millions of dollars less than their male counterparts in the NBA, Brittney plays overseas during the U.S. league’s offseason. In recent years, she has played for UMMC Ekaterinburg, a Russian team owned by oligarch Iskander Makhmudov.