This week, a Russian court sentenced Brittney Griner to nine years in a penal colony after she pled guilty to drug charges. Griner was arrested in February after officials found cannabis oil in her luggage. In Griner’s statement, provided by Reuters, she says she committed an honest mistake and “had no intent on breaking any Russians laws.”

The world was shocked by the court’s decision, believing that the harsh punishment is linked with the rising tensions between Russia and the US as the war on Ukraine persists. Celebrities reacted to the verdict, spreading the news and calling on the US government to act and stand up for Griner.