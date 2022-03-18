Trevor Noah reveals what viewers can expect to see at the Grammys, including topics ‘close to their hearts’

Trevor Noah is revealing some details about what viewers can expect to see at the highly anticipated Grammy Awards ceremony, including the topics the TV personality is thinking about including.

The Grammys are taking place in Las Vegas at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on April 3, with special performances by Billie Eilish, Olivia Rodrigo, BTS, Lil Nas X, and more.

The host says he will be talking about the conflict between Russia and Ukraine, following Russia’s invasion in the Eastern European country, revealing he has been allowed to speak about topics “close to their hearts.”

“I think the show is going to find the right place and the right space to do something... It’s one of those interesting balances in life we try to achieve, which is acknowledging what’s happening in the world whilst allowing yourself the grace to celebrate some of the moments that are also going on,” Trevor explained.

He also says the show will be focusing on entertaining the audience, giving them “a break” from the difficult reality that is taking place in the world right now.

“I think it’s going to be a celebration of an industry coming back to life. I think a lot of the artists will enjoy Vegas... I think it’s going to bring a different energy, and I’m excited to be a part of it,” he concluded.