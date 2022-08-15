Tom Brady takes time away from Tampa Bay Buccaneers: ‘Him being a human comes first’

It seems Tom Brady is getting ready to take some time off. The sportsman is reportedly dealing with “personal things,” according to head coach of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Todd Bowles.

Bowles explained to reporters that Brady will not be returning until after the team’s second preseason game on August 20, as the quarterback missed his practice last Thursday.

“Tom has been excused today,” Bowles stated. “He’ll be back sometime around after Tennessee. He’s going to deal with some personal things.”

He continued, This is something we talked about before training camp started. We allotted this time because he wanted to get in and get chemistry with the guys and go through two weeks of training camp.

And while he did not reveal the exact reason for Brady’s absence, he says he has a “pretty high level of confidence” that he will be back for the highly anticipated season-opening Week against the Dallas Cowboys.

Linebacker for the team, Devin White, says that Brady “has a great supporting cast around him and he’s going to get his work in whether he’s here or not here, so when he comes back, he’ll never miss a beat and that’s the only important thing.”

White concluded by declaring that they are “praying for whatever he’s got going on as a human being and we hope everyone else does too and that’s all we ask for him -- his well-being. Football comes second, him being a human comes first.“