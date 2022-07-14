Tom Brady says ‘privileges’ is one of the ‘biggest challenges’ of parenthood

Tom Brady and his wife, Gisele Bündchen, are an excellent team for parenthood; however, like many parents, they face challenges. During the latest episode of Spotify’s DRIVE podcast, the 44-year-old athlete revealed details about how they are raising their kids.

Brady and the Brazilian supermodel share 9-year-old Vivian Lake and 12-year-old son Benjamin Rein. Brady also shares son John “Jack” Edward, 14, with his ex, Bridget Moynahan.

“We have people that clean for us. We have people that make our food. We have people that drive us to the airport if we need that...we get off a plane, and there are people waiting there for us, and we get ushered in,” the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback explained. “That’s my kids‘ reality which is the hard part to say, guys; this is not the way reality really is...what can we do about that?”

He continued, “I think we can try to create experiences that are more along the lines of what most kids go through even though they will still have experiences that a lot of kids never do have.”

According to Brady, despite the privilege, they are growing up with, he hopes they can stay grounded and become good humans. “I know that I’ve screwed up a lot of things [but] that’s the reality of being a parent,” he said. “You just hope you can show them enough things to realize when they are doing things that are selected for Mom and Dad to make our lives more convenient that that is a treat. That is something that not every kid goes through.”

Brady also spoke about Bündchen’s humble beginnings. “My wife grew up in rural Brazil, the farthest state south, Rio Grande do Sul, very small kind of farming town, very simple girl,” he said. “There are two bedrooms in their house — one for their parents and one for her and her five sisters.”

“I grew up in; I would say, a middle-class family in California; my dad worked his a— off for our family,” he explained. “My mom stayed at home [, and] took care of us kids, and I saw my mom work every day to make food for us at night and wash our clothes, and now they supported us by coming to all our games, and it was amazing, and then I look at my life with my family, and it’s so fast.”