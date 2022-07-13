Pete Davidson reveals his excitement to become a dad: ‘It’s my dream’

Pete Davidson is ready to try his parenting skills, revealing during a recent interview with Kevin Hart, that it has been his dream to be a father and he can’t wait to have a kid, despite having a difficult childhood himself, following the death of his father.

Loading the player...

The 28-year-old actor admitted that is “definitely a family guy,” confessing to Kevin during his ‘Hart to Heart’ show, that being a parent is his “favorite thing ever” which he has “yet to achieve.”

“I wanna have a kid. That’s like my dream,” he declared. Pete also confessed that he can already imagine all the fun and exciting things he would experience with his own child. “It’s like, super corny, [but] it would be so fun. Dress up the little dude. It’s just like, I’m so excited for that chapter.”

©Kim Kardashian





Pete says that he is getting ready for when the time comes. “That’s kind of what I’m just preparing for now, is just trying to be as good as a dude, develop and get better so when that happens it’s just easier.”

A close source to Kim Kardashian and Pete previously revealed to Us Weekly that “Kim loves how great Pete is with the kids,” adding that “He’s a big kid himself and makes them laugh,” so it seems the comedian is more than ready for that new chapter of his life.