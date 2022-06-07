Gisele Bündchen catches Tom Brady checking himself out in his new underwear brand

Brady still has one last season with the Buccaneers after famously coming out of retirement in 40 days in February. The NFL season’s Kickoff Game is on September 8 with Buffalo at the defending Super Bowl LVI champion Los Angeles Rams.

Once Brady does really retire he will have plenty to keep himself busy. Along with his underwear line, he has agreed to a long-term deal to be Fox Sports’ lead NFL analyst immediately after he retires.

“Over the course of this long-term agreement, Tom will not only call our biggest NFL games with Kevin Burkhardt but will also serve as an ambassador for us, particularly with respect to client and promotional initiatives,” NFL Fox Sports tweeted at the time.

Of course, he will also be spending time with Bündchen and their children: Ben, Vivi, and 14-year-old Jack, whom he shares with ex-girlfriend Bridget Moynahan. In April Brady got emotional talking about his family life in an episode of “Man in the Arena.”

“When I think about being a dad, I think about him because of what my dad meant to me,” he said. The athlete went on to compare himself to his father admitting, “I know I’m not as good a dad to my kids that my dad’s been to me. I use them as my example as to how to keep a family together and to care and to support and to love.” “We want our kids to be happy. I want them to be respectful of people. I want them to be kind. I want them to make the world a better place,” he continued.