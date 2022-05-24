Elsa Pataky says Chris Hemsworth was ‘so bossy’ while filming Interceptor

Elsa Pataky is ready for the world to finally see her as an action hero. As the star of Netflix’s film Interceptor, Pataky did months of military and fight training to play JJ Collins, a tough military captain in charge of defending a missile interceptor base in the middle of the Pacific ocean. Pataky’s husband Chris Hemsworth is the executive producer of the action movie, and in a recent interview, she admitted that the Thor star was, “so bossy.”



Hemsworth and Pataky worked together as actors on 12 Strong, but Interceptor was different, as the father of her children was technically her boss. Pataky talked to The Project in an interview released Tuesday, and when asked who the real “boss on set” was, she admitted with a laugh that Hemsworth was “so bossy.” “He was just telling me like, ‘this is the right angle when you punch,’” she quipped. “He was just showing me how you have to do it. What is the right position that you have to have, like, he’s been doing it for a long time,” the Spanish actor explained.

Thankfully there were no hard feelings, and Pataky knew Hemsworth was just supporting her. “It was great having him, and he was supporting me since the beginning,” she said. While Hemsworth knew how long his wife wanted to do a film like this, he did have doubts she would want to do it again. “When he read the scripts [he was] like, ‘you need to do this, it’s gonna be fun, you’re gonna enjoy it, I know how much you like these kinds of movies and how destroyed you will be after you. You won’t do it again,’” the Fast & Furious star continued.

After being married for more than ten years, Pataky said their communication on set was great, and was “even easier” than everyday life. When asked how they worked out any differences she explained, “I think it’s like your marriage, you know? In the way, you work out things.“ ”It was great, and also it is different. Like I think an executive producer in a way gives you advice, kind of like supports you. It’s even easier than when we are married every day,” the 45-year-old added.



When a simultaneous coordinated attack threatens a lone nuclear missile interceptor base, Collins comes face-to-face with Alexander Kessel (Luke Bracey), a former US military intelligence officer intent on carrying out an unthinkable plan. Written and directed by Matthew Reilly hits select theaters on May 26th and is out on June 3rd on Netflix.

