Chris Hemsworth shares new ‘Thor 4’ photo with Natalie Portman

Amid the success of Marvel’s latest release last weekend, Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness, another franchise is getting ready to hit theaters across the world.

In two months, Thor: Love and Thunder will be released, making its way to a theater near you on July 8. While this is the fourth Thor film for Chris Hemsworth, it marks an important milestone fans are even more excited for: the return of his character’s former love interest, Natalie Portman.

On Saturday, May 7, Empire magazine shared a first-look at Portman as Jane Foster in the upcoming film, holding the Mjollnir hammer while wearing gear that matches Hemsworth’s Thor.

The film’s director, Taika Waititi, talked to the outlet about Jane’s return, letting fans know what they can expect from her character’s long-awaited and unexpected revival.

“It’s been about eight years,” he told the mag. “She’s had a whole other life, and then the love of your life comes back on the scene, and is now dressed like you. It’s a real mind-f***for Thor.”

He continued, “I was writing and it was like, ‘Wouldn’t it be kind of cool to bring Jane back into the storyline?’ You don’t want Natalie coming back and playing that same character who’s walking around with science equipment. You know, while Thor’s flying around, she’s left on Earth, tapping her foot going, ‘When’s he going to be back?’ That’s boring. You want her to be part of the adventure.”

On Monday, Chris Hemsworth went on to share another photo from the film: a side-by-side still of Portman’s Mighty Thor and his Thor together once again.

In his caption, he teased, “Hey all, when’s the Met Gala? Asgard’s power couple just found the winning look.”