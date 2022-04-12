Elsa Pataky and Chris Hemsworth take their reptilian family member to the deli



The Hemsworth family are big animal lovers and seem to support their children as pet owners. In August 2021, the father of 3 quipped that he started a new “side hustle” as a pet detective wrangling all his son’s pets.

“A little side hustle I got goin, pet detective. Just returned these animals to its rightful owner. My son. He’s trying to repay with love. I’d prefer cash,” he quipped in the caption. In the mix was what looks like a mini alligator, a bunny, a chicken, and parakeets

The “Thor” star is back in Byron Bay with his family after being away for almost 6 months filming Extraction 2 in Europe and the USA. His next project Furiosa, which is the prequel to Mad Max, was reportedly going to begin filming in Australia sometime between mid-March to June.