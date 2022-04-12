Elsa Pataky and Chris Hemsworth take their reptilian family member to the deli

Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky are enjoying their time together before he is back on set, and the couple recently headed out to lunch with some of the family. Last week they were photographed leaving the popular spot Harvest Deli with their daughter India Rose and their spiny bearded dragon who rested on Pataky’s shoulder.
It’s not the first time Elsa has taken their spiny reptilian pet out for an exciting day in town. Back in 2019, they grabbed frozen yogurt together, and the lizards looked happy to be hanging out on top of the table. She also called them “our favorite pets.”
The Hemsworth family are big animal lovers and seem to support their children as pet owners. In August 2021, the father of 3 quipped that he started a new “side hustle” as a pet detective wrangling all his son’s pets.
“A little side hustle I got goin, pet detective. Just returned these animals to its rightful owner. My son. He’s trying to repay with love. I’d prefer cash,” he quipped in the caption. In the mix was what looks like a mini alligator, a bunny, a chicken, and parakeets
The “Thor” star is back in Byron Bay with his family after being away for almost 6 months filming Extraction 2 in Europe and the USA. His next project Furiosa, which is the prequel to Mad Max, was reportedly going to begin filming in Australia sometime between mid-March to June.