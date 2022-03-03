Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky thank the ‘heroes’ rescuing flood victims in Australia

Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky are thanking all of the heroes who helped the people of Australia following amid some devastating floods.

While Queensland, Brisbane, and the cities of Gympie and Maryborough were the areas particularly affected by the recent rainfall, the couple and their three kids were also suffering the effects of the flooding.

Last week, Elsa took to social media to document the extreme weather, revealing that it didn’t even allow her to continue driving the family SUV while taking her daughter to school.

Now, both Pataky and her husband are thanking all of the selfless volunteers who went out of their way to help those suffering due to the floods, riding boats, jetskis, and more to rescue citizens who were nearly up to their heads in flooding.

“Absolutely devastating watching some of the worst floods in Australia’s history hitting Queensland and NSW,” Hemsworth wrote in an Instagram post. Heroic efforts by everyone involved in rescuing thousands of people who have been stranded. Lots of love to everyone who has been effected and a big shout out to all who had a boat or jet ski and launched straight into rescue missions without hesitation.True heroes.”

He also tagged multiple people who posted photos of their missions, giving them credit for their heoric efforts.

Elsa also posted about the devastation and those who helped combat it, writing, “Northern Rivers and beyond had been hit by the worst floods in history. People have spent hours waiting on rooftops to be rescue.”

“Thanks to all those who are able to help save people and animals stranded by the floodwaters, you are the real hero’s,” she continued. “So amazing to watch how everyone pulls together in a disaster and helps the community. Our hearts go out to those affected by the floods. Stay safe!”